Police arrest man wanted for murdering 4-year-old DeKalb boy

article

A man accused of murdering a 4-year-old boy in DeKalb County is now in custody after being on the run.

Javonte Harris, 27, of Decatur, was taken into custody without incident in on Feb. 16 in Atlanta, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Harris is charged malice murder and cruelty to children in connection to the young boy's death.

Authorities allege Harris "caused excessive pain and injuries by punching the child in the face and causing injuries" between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11. Investigators became aware of the situation when the 4-year-old was brought to the hospital unresponsive on Feb. 11 and later died.

Harris was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Harris is the second suspect to be arrested in connection to the crime.

The boy's mother, 25-year-old Malisha Sasfras, was taken into custody earlier this week. She is charged with felony murder and cruelty to children.

Malisha Sasfras (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.