Police arrest man accused of shooting Atlanta McDonald's manager

Atlanta Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a McDonald's manager.

Police said 21-year-old Christopher Jean-Pierre is charged with aggravated assault and battery, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Police said he was arrested in DeKalb County on June 10, about a week after the shooting.

The shooting happened on Moreland Avenue just after 4 p.m. on June 3.

Police said 21-year-old Christopher Jean-Pierre is accused of shooting a McDonald's manager outside of the restaurant.

A witness told FOX 5 Atlanta they heard several gunshots. The man, now identified as Jean-Pierre, shot his own boss after some sort of disagreement.

Details from police are limited, but the store was shut down for the rest of the day as investigators searched for answers.

Witnesses say the gunman took off running. Those working inside say they are shattered.

Danesha Smith, a McDonald's owner and operator, issued a statement:

"Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are deeply disturbed by this incident and our thoughts are with our employee at this time. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation."