Police arrest 'dine & dash couple' for shooting security guard outside restaurant near Perimeter Mall

article

Police in DeKalb County have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that injured a security guard outside a restaurant near Perimeter Mall last month.

The shooting happened on February 11 outside the Sage Woodfire Tavern Perimeter along Ashford Dunwoody Road, which is across the street from the mall. According to Dunwoody police, a couple tried to run out on their bill and when the security guard confronted them, he was shot. The security guard, who was shot three times in the arm, was taken to the hospital.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects as Anthony Bernard Jones, of Atlanta, and Jailyn Reese, also of Atlanta.

Jones was taken into custody Friday by the DeKalb County Police Department. He is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 50 years of a public highway, reckless conduct and theft of services.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Anthony Bernard Jones of Atlanta. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).

Reese was taken into custody Friday by the Dunwoody Police Department. She is charged with one count of theft of services.

The pair is currently being held at the DeKalb County jail.