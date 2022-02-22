Police arrest carjacking suspect, search for stolen silver Nissan

Police arrested a person accused of helping an armed carjacking at a Campbellton Road gas station on Tuesday morning.

The carjacking happened before officers arrived at an Exxon station at 4:25 a.m. near 3090 Campbellton Road in Atlanta.

The victim told police he was driving his silver Nissan into the gas station when a GMC blocked him. One person inside the GMC pointed a gun at the man driving the Nissan. The gunman drove away in the Nissan while the other suspect drove away in the GMC, police said.

Other Atlanta police officers saw the GMC, which the suspect abandoned, police said. The driver fled to and apartment complex at 1870 Campbellton Road, the address for QLS Garden Apartments.

Officers searched the area, found and arrested the person.

Police said they have not recovered the stolen Nissan.

