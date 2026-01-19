Police capture accused Conyers shooter after week-long manhunt

article

Conyers police arrested a man on Sunday, accused of killing 22-year-old Kaleb King during a gathering at a home in the Forest Villas community last week.

What we know:

Amir Johnson, 21, was captured after law enforcement spent the past few days searching for him following a deadly shooting on Forest Villa Drive off Irwin Bridge Road NW the night of Jan. 13.

Investigators had offered a $10,000 reward for information on Johnson, who was wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault.

Johnson was booked into the Rockdale County Jail on Sunday.

The backstory:

The group had gathered for a "chilled night" when Johnson allegedly burst through the door and fired off about 10 shots targeting King specifically, witnesses said.

King died instantly after being struck several times, while Johnson fled through the back door of the home.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Investigators secure the Forest Villas duplex community on Forest Villa Drive following the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kaleb King on Jan. 14, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not revealed an alleged motive for the killing or whether other suspects are being considered.

Police have not disclosed how they were able to catch up with Johnson or if anyone would be claiming the reward.