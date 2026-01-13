Expand / Collapse search

Manhunt underway for shooter after deadly Conyers home shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 13, 2026 11:06pm EST
Conyers
Conyers police investigate a fatal shooting at a home on Forest Villa Drive NW on Jan. 13, 2026.  (Conyers Police Department)

    • Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting at a Conyers home on Tuesday.
    • An adult male died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
    • Investigators have not yet released a suspect description or a motive for the shooting.

CONYERS, Ga. - The manhunt is on for the shooter wanted for opening fire at a Conyers home Tuesday. 

Officers responded to a home along Forest Villa Drive NW off Irwin Bridge Road NW. 

What we know:

According to the Conyers Police Department, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the name of the man killed. 

No description of the shooter has been released. 

A motive for the deadly shooting remains under investigation.

The Source: The Conyers Police Department provided the details for this article. 

