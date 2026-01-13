Manhunt underway for shooter after deadly Conyers home shooting
CONYERS, Ga. - The manhunt is on for the shooter wanted for opening fire at a Conyers home Tuesday.
Officers responded to a home along Forest Villa Drive NW off Irwin Bridge Road NW.
What we know:
According to the Conyers Police Department, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the name of the man killed.
No description of the shooter has been released.
A motive for the deadly shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: The Conyers Police Department provided the details for this article.