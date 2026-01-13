Manhunt underway for shooter after deadly Conyers home shooting

article

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting at a Conyers home on Tuesday. An adult male died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators have not yet released a suspect description or a motive for the shooting.



The manhunt is on for the shooter wanted for opening fire at a Conyers home Tuesday.

Officers responded to a home along Forest Villa Drive NW off Irwin Bridge Road NW.

What we know:

According to the Conyers Police Department, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the name of the man killed.

No description of the shooter has been released.

A motive for the deadly shooting remains under investigation.