Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to dead man found in burning vehicle

Police in DeKalb County said a 16-year-old is in custody in connection to a dead man found inside a burning van.

Police have not named the teen, but referred to them as a suspect.

Police found the van burning at the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place after midnight on June 6. Officers were on their way to a welfare check when someone alerted them of the burring vehicle.

DeKalb County police said a man's corpse was in the rear of the vehicle. Police haven't explained the cause of the man's death.