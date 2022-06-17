Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to dead man found in burning vehicle

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate a death after a man was found in a burning vehicle on Mecklinburg Place in DeKalb County. article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said a 16-year-old is in custody in connection to a dead man found inside a burning van

Police have not named the teen, but referred to them as a suspect. 

Police found the van burning at the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place after midnight on June 6. Officers were on their way to a welfare check when someone alerted them of the burring vehicle. 

DeKalb County police said a man's corpse was in the rear of the vehicle. Police haven't explained the cause of the man's death. 