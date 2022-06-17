Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to dead man found in burning vehicle
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said a 16-year-old is in custody in connection to a dead man found inside a burning van.
Police have not named the teen, but referred to them as a suspect.
Police found the van burning at the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place after midnight on June 6. Officers were on their way to a welfare check when someone alerted them of the burring vehicle.
DeKalb County police said a man's corpse was in the rear of the vehicle. Police haven't explained the cause of the man's death.