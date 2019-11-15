Police: Armed kidnapping suspect on the run, victim unharmed

Atlanta Police are searching for an armed kidnapping suspect after a woman is kidnapped at gun point and an hours long SWAT situation.

Investigators say it started around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night at an apartment complex at 2640 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive when officers responded to a report of shots fired. They discovered that a male suspect fired off a round and ordered his ex-girlfriend into a car. Officers were able to track the vehicle to 392 Elm Street and surrounded the residence.

The woman,described as in her twenties, was able to get away unharmed. The SWAT team was called out and after several hours made entry into the home only to find the suspect had apparently fled on foot early Friday morning.

Police are now looking for that suspect, no description or name of the wanted kidnapper has been released.

