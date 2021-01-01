Police: 7 injured in stabbings at Atlanta nightclub

Police are investigating multiple stabbings at an Atlanta nightclub early Friday morning.

Officers say they were called to a lounge near 10th Street and Brady Avenue after reports of a stabbing victim.

When they got to the scene, the responding officers learned that around seven people had been injured, though police say the majority of the victims did not want to cooperate with the police.

Three of the victims told officers that the stabbings happened during a fight between "two large groups" inside the nightclub.

Medics took the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As of Friday, police do not have any descriptions of possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

