Police: 66 shell casings recovered after men opened fire at Vine City apartments

Police want to find the gunmen who fired more than five dozen shots at a northwest Atlanta apartment.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex along Magnolia Street near Walnut Street in the Vine City neighborhood. Witnesses told Atlanta police they spotted a gray sedan pull up to the complex, three or four men got out and then opened fire at the apartments.

Investigators said about 66 cartridge casings were recovered.

Residents told FOX 5 News they were not sure why they were targeted.

No one was shot, but someone did cut their foot on broken glass.