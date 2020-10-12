Police: 4 shot in Downtown Atlanta

Four people were shot near the Downtown hotel district late Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers were called out to 330 W Peachtree St NW around 10:10 p.m. Police said they found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

All four were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. One of the victims was listed in critical condition and the other three were stable as of late Sunday evening.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and hope surveillance video might assist them in their search.

Details leading up the shooting were not immediately available.

No word on a suspect description.

The names of the victims have not been released.

