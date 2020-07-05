Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in southwest Atlanta near burned Wendy's

Atlanta police are investigating after a shooting left three people shot and one victim dead Sunday evening.

According to investigators, officers found a 53-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds at 1192 Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta around 7:20 pm. Police confirmed he died on the scene.

A second victim appeared to have been grazed by a bullet and was taken to hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police later determined a third person was shot at the same location and was driven to Grady Memorial Hosptial.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The shooting happened near the Wendy's that was set on fire during protests following the death of Rayshard Brooks who was shot by a now-former Atlanta police officer.

Advertisement

Two people exchanged gunshots, which ended with a total of three people being shot, police said.

The shooting happened within 24 hours of the deadly shooting of an 8-year-old girl, just over a block away.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Atlanta Police Homicide units are investigating.

FOX 5 News crews are on the scene gathering more details.

This story is developing. Watch FOX 5 News at 10 for the latest. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.