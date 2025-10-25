Police: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fayetteville

Three people are dead after what police say appears to be a murder-suicide in Fayetteville.

What we know:

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers performed a welfare check at a home on Favor Road and found three people dead inside around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the names of the victims are being withheld until family members are notified.

What you can do:

If you have information related to this case, you are asked to contact Detective Harrison at jharrison@fayetteville-ga.gov.