Police: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Three people are dead after what police say appears to be a murder-suicide in Fayetteville.
What we know:
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers performed a welfare check at a home on Favor Road and found three people dead inside around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said the names of the victims are being withheld until family members are notified.
What you can do:
If you have information related to this case, you are asked to contact Detective Harrison at jharrison@fayetteville-ga.gov.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by Fayetteville police.