Police: 2 shot, including suspect during apparent armed robbery

Cobb County police are investigating after at least two people were shot during an apparent armed robbery in Vinnings late Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the shooting happened near Suffex Green Ln and Paces Walk.

Police told FOX 5 there were possibly three suspects who left the area following the shooting.

Cobb police investigators believe one person was shot in the lower torso, while a separate person was shot in the upper shoulder and neck area. Police confirmed one of the two people shot is a suspect.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.