Police: 2 men wanted for dangerous armed robbery in Doraville

Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Doraville market.

It happened on Monday evening around 5 p.m. at the Tienda Guamex supermarket in the 5800 block of Buford Highway. Doraville police said the two men walked into the store and began to play the video slot machines.

Doraville police released this image of two suspects investigators said held up a store on April 27, 2020. (Doraville Police Department)

After a few minutes, the police said the men approached the clerk armed with handguns and robbed him before running from the store.

Police said the first man had short black hair and a circular tattoo on the right side of his neck. The second suspect has a beard that covers just the jawline, police said. Both are believed to e in their early 20s between 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall.

The men are armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Doraville Police Department.