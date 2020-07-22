Police: 2 men killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta

Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Officers said one man was found dead inside a building at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw two small black cars headed east on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Police think there could be multiple shooters.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.