DeKalb County police said they have arrested two men for trying to pimp underage girls.

The DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit said James Ruffin, 27, and Lyndon "Sas" Smith, 26, were planning to travel out of the state with two teenagers who they wanted to prostitute.

Both men face charges of attempted sex trafficking and attempting to pimp someone under the age of 18.

Both teenagers are now safe.