Police: 2 injured in shooting in Northwest Atlanta

Two people were injured during a shooting early Friday morning in Northwest Atlanta, police said.

The incident happened at 1305 Bolton Road NW, which is about 3 miles away from Fulton County Airport- Brown Field.

According to police, a female victim suffered gunshot wounds to her chest and face. A male victim was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

No suspect has been identified.

No arrests have been made.

