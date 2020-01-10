Police: 2 in custody after brief chase, wreck in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a chase that led to a crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.
DeKalb County police said an officer tried to pull over a vehicle reported stolen in Rockdale County. The 19-year-old driver instead took off, police said.
During the pursuit, police said the driver struck a black sedan with two people inside as it fled along Giles Road.
It all ended at a scene near Wellborn and Marbut roads with a wreck.
Police said the driver of the stolen car and a passenger were taken to an area hospital.
Their names and conditions were not immediately available.