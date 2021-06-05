Police: 13-year-old shot after pulling gun
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot
The shooting happened at the Neighborhood Discount Store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
Police said the 13-year-old and another young boy fought and both were reportedly armed.
Police said one boy was shot and was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police charged the boy with possession of a firearm under 18-years-old.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.