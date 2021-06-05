Expand / Collapse search

Police: 13-year-old shot after pulling gun

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot

The shooting happened at the Neighborhood Discount Store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Police said the 13-year-old and another young boy fought and both were reportedly armed. 

Police said one boy was shot and was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Police charged the boy with possession of a firearm under 18-years-old. 

