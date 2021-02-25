Police: 12-year-old Clayton County boy reported missing after leaving home

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

Officials say 12-year-old Ke’wuan Gray left his home Thursday morning after having an argument with his stepfather.

According to police, the boy does not have a history of running away.

Ke'wuan is described as being around 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 95 pounds. He has black hair in a box cut style and brown eyes.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with "Grind Mode" on the front, and black jeans.

If you have any information about where Ke'wuan could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or 911 immediately.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.