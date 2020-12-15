Boy, 12, shot in the head while playing with gun, police say

article

A 12-year-old Atlanta boy is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the head while playing with a pistol Monday night.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3900 block of Rutgers Drive SW on Monday around 11:45 p.m. after reports of someone shot.

When they got to the scene, officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head.

Medics rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where officials say he's now in stable condition.

According to investigators, the 12-year-old and his 14-year-old brother found the pistol on Sunday and were playing with it that night.

During their play, officers say it accidentally discharged, hitting the 12-year-old

Officers have seized the gun and are continuing the investigation.

