Boy, 12, shot in the head while playing with gun, police say
ATLANTA - A 12-year-old Atlanta boy is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the head while playing with a pistol Monday night.
Officers with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3900 block of Rutgers Drive SW on Monday around 11:45 p.m. after reports of someone shot.
When they got to the scene, officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head.
Medics rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where officials say he's now in stable condition.
According to investigators, the 12-year-old and his 14-year-old brother found the pistol on Sunday and were playing with it that night.
During their play, officers say it accidentally discharged, hitting the 12-year-old
Officers have seized the gun and are continuing the investigation.
