Police in Jonesboro are investigating after a shooting a sports bar Thursday night.

It happened at the Sports Café located at 8501 Tara Blvd. a little after 10:30 p.m.

Jonesboro police said one person was shot and taken to an area hospital. Officers said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released.