Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Cherokee County car crash

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly car wreck.

According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the car accident on I-575 near Riverstone Parkway in Canton around 7 a.m.

24-year-old Kierra Holder was driving a Kia Sportage and was hit from behind by a Toyota Tacoma. 61-year-old Robert Schroeder was driving the Tacoma, investigators said.

Both vehicles lost control and hit a guard rail.

Schroeder was thrown from the Tacoma. Both drivers and a passenger in the Kia were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hosptial.

Schroeder later died from his injuries, authorities confirmed.

An investigation continues.