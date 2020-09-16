Expand / Collapse search
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Cherokee County car crash

Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly car wreck. 

According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the car accident on I-575 near Riverstone Parkway in Canton around 7 a.m. 

24-year-old Kierra Holder was driving a Kia Sportage and was hit from behind by a Toyota Tacoma. 61-year-old Robert Schroeder was driving the Tacoma, investigators said. 

Both vehicles lost control and hit a guard rail. 

Schroeder was thrown from the Tacoma. Both drivers and a passenger in the Kia were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hosptial. 

Schroeder later died from his injuries, authorities confirmed.

An investigation continues.