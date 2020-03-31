Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Cedartown shooting
CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a early morning shooting in Cedartown, Georgia.
Officers were called to a home on Jule Peak Avenue after reports of a shooting.
According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, a woman was found dead of a single gunshot wound.
Officials say a man was also found shot and was transported to a nearby medical center.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
Police say no suspects are at large and there is no threat to the public.