Pole crashes through bus window at Atlanta airport

The Brief A metal height-clearance barrier crashed through the front window of a bus Tuesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The driver told police he was wearing sunglasses and couldn't see the barrier when moving from a bright area into a dark section of the terminal. Despite the pole hitting a passenger seat, no injuries were reported in the collision.



A frightening scene was caught on camera Tuesday morning after a metal pole smashed through a bus windshield at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport south terminal.

Bus hit by metal barrier at airport

What we know:

The accident happened Tuesday morning on the lower level of the airport's south terminal. According to an accident report, a bus collided with a metal height requirement barrier hanging from above. The impact caused the metal bar to spin, detach from its chain, and swing violently through the front window on the passenger side.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A metal height-clearance barrier crashed through the front window of a bus Tuesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Credit: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport via Storyful.)

Atlanta Police say the driver was wearing sunglasses while traveling east through the terminal. As the bus moved from a lighted area into a dark section, the driver experienced a sudden change in visibility and did not see the clearance barrier. He continued forward in the middle lane of traffic until the bus hit the metal bar.

No injuries reported in bus crash

Why you should care:

The metal pole entered the vehicle and hit a seat in the right front row. While the damage to the bus was significant, authorities confirmed that no one was hurt in the crash. Airport maintenance crews eventually arrived to remove the metal barrier from the bus, and the Department of Aviation was notified of the incident.