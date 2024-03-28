Man hospitalized, woman in custody after shooting in SW Atlanta

article

A woman is in custody after police say she shot a man at a southwest Atlanta home overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 2200 block of Polar Rock Terrace just south of Lakewood Avenue.

FOX 5 cameras saw crime scene tape blocking part of the road in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Detectives said the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting or what charges the woman may be facing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.