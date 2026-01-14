Young teen killed in southwest Atlanta shooting | What we know

article

The Brief A 14-year-old boy has died following a shooting Wednesday evening at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Atlanta Police found the victim with at least one gunshot wound before he succumbed to his injuries. No suspects are in custody, and investigators have yet to determine a motive or the intended target.



A 14-year-old boy died after being shot at the Villages of Castleberry Hills apartments in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. to the apartments located in the 500 block of Greensferry Avenue SW near Northside Drive.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found the teenager with at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition; investigators say he later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

It remains unclear what led up to the gunfire or if the teenager was the intended target.

Investigators have not announced any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.