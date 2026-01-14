3 months after daughter's death, grieving mother says she is being 'stonewalled' by law enforcement

The Brief Conflicting reports between DeKalb police and the sheriff’s office have left the family without confirmation of any arrests. Local HOA leaders claim the county is "stonewalling" urgent requests for safety improvements on a high-accident road. Alexis Wallace’s mother is trapped in "limbo" due to a total lack of communication from law enforcement agencies.



A grieving mother says she is trapped in a state of limbo, searching for answers three months after her daughter was killed by a speeding driver.

What we know:

Alexis Wallace was killed while pulling out of her subdivision on Phillips Road in DeKalb County. Her mother believes the driver responsible was traveling at more than 80 mph, well over the posted speed limit, near Lithonia High School.

The loss was sudden, striking just as the family was preparing to spend time together.

What they're saying:

Lulu Wallace said her life has been forever altered since the loss of her daughter, Alexis Wallace.

"Every day that I’m alive, I feel like I’m a walking zombie," Lulu Wallace said. "Today marks exactly the third month since my daughter was killed. To my knowledge, no arrest has been made."

"As a mom, it's hard to even bear the loss of a child suddenly," Wallace said. "It's not like she was sick, and we had the time to say goodbye. As I told you when I got the call, I was backing out of my driveway to go stay with her for a week."

The tragedy has highlighted long-standing safety concerns on Phillips Road. Tora Gunn, the local homeowners association president, said the street has a "huge issue" with speeding and accidents.

Gunn reported another "nasty accident" occurred just a mile up the road only one day prior. Despite her efforts to work with county leaders on solutions, she said the community is being "stonewalled."

"Things are not happening as fast as we want them to or not at all," Gunn said. "We thought if nothing else, Alexis passing away would be a determining factor to help us."

Dig deeper:

The investigation into the crash has left the Wallace family frustrated by what they describe as a lack of clear communication from law enforcement.

The investigation has been muddled by conflicting reports from local agencies. DeKalb County police officials said arrest warrants have been signed and are currently on file with the sheriff’s office. However, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 5 that no name has been submitted to them, and they could not confirm or deny the existence of any active warrants.

The back-and-forth between agencies has only added to the family's frustration. Wallace said she has reached out to several law enforcement offices but feels she is being "pushed back" at every turn.

What's next:

In addition to seeking an arrest, Wallace is on a mission to ensure road safety improvements are made to prevent similar tragedies. Requests for comment and safety plans have been sent to the DeKalb County CEO’s office and the local commissioner.