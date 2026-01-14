Burglars hits Dockside Marina despite security gates, guards

The Brief Two burglars cut the power and broke into Dockside Marina Restaurant & Bar inside the gated Fairfield Plantation community. The suspects failed to break into the ATM or the bar's cash drawer, leaving with only a few hundred dollars but causing significant property damage. The restaurant owner and investigators believe the thieves were familiar with the property due to the complexity of bypassing neighborhood security.



Carroll County investigators are searching for a pair of thieves who bypassed high-level security to break into a popular lakeside restaurant.

What we know:

Security cameras at the Dockside Marina Restaurant & Bar, located inside the gated Fairfield Plantation community, captured two men entering the business around 3:45 a.m. last Wednesday. The suspects arrived in a black sedan and immediately cut the power to the building before searching for cash, according to officials.

Despite their efforts, the burglars mostly came up empty-handed. They smashed the ATM but were unable to retrieve any money. They reached the cash drawer at the bar but could not get it open. They also broke one of the two lottery machines on-site.

What they're saying:

Owner Frederico Gimenez believes the duo only got away with a few hundred dollars—but for him, the "how" is more concerning than the "how much."

The Dockside Marina is situated deep within Fairfield Plantation, a 2,500-acre gated subdivision with more than 6,000 residents and 24/7 security patrols at its entrances.

"They definitely knew where my cameras were and they had to come through the gates," Gimenez said. He noted that in the 12 years he has operated the restaurant, such an incident has been extremely rare. The fact that the thieves knew the layout suggests they may have been familiar with the property.

What's next:

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is reviewing surveillance footage and is asking for the public's help in identifying the two men or the black sedan involved.

In the meantime, Gimenez isn't taking any more chances. "We never thought it would happen here," he said. "We have more security now."