Flyer raises concerns over Atlanta airport disability assistance

The Brief A frequent flyer is raising concerns over what he sees as a lack of disability assistance at the Atlanta airport. Larry Carnell says Atlanta is the only airport where wheelchair attendants will not take him all the way to the rideshare area. The airport said Carnell's complaint is currently under investigation.



A frequent flyer from North Georgia is raising what he calls a major safety concern at the world's busiest airport, all centered around wheelchair assistance for travelers with disabilities.

What we know:

The issue involves a company that provides wheelchair services at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Larry Carnell, a frequent traveler who relies on wheelchair assistance, says the service works until it's time for him to leave the airport.

Rideshare services are a popular way to get to and from the airport, but Carnell says getting to the pickup area has become a recurring problem. He flies two to three times a month and says Atlanta is the only airport where wheelchair attendants will not take him all the way to the rideshare area. Carnell says in some cases, attendants stop at baggage claim and refuse to go any farther. He says he has even been asked to pay extra to get assistance to the pickup area.

What they're saying:

"For those with disabilities, wheelchair assistance is vitally important," Carnell said.

But he told FOX 5 that attendants refuse to take him to the rideshare pickup area when he is heading home from ATL.

"In essence, what they want to do is abandoned me and other disabled people in the baggage claim area and let them figure out on their own how they can get to the rideshare area, which is still part of airport property," Carnell said.

Carnell says it has become a constant problem.

"My issue was how am I going to get there, are you expect me to crawl out there," he said. "In that case, I bribed them, and they were willing to do it if I was willing to give them money to do that."

At times, Carnell says, attendants refuse altogether. He believes the situation poses a safety issue since the rideshare pickup area is a several-minute walk from the North Terminal.

"There is a responsibility under ADA to provide accommodations, and I think it's reasonable to do that," Carnell said.

Carnell says he hopes speaking out will lead to change. He believes the airport should create a designated handicap pickup area closer to the terminal to help solve the problem.

"This is my way to speak out not just for myself, but for the tens of thousands of other people that can't," he said.

The other side:

Carnell says he has experienced the issue with Prospect Airport Services.

In a statement, the company said, "In the interest of both passengers and our employees, Prospect provides curb-to-curb passenger assistance within the terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. In alignment with other passenger assistance service providers and in compliance with the Code of Federal Regulations, escorts to rideshare or rental car areas are not generally provided due to safety considerations related to traffic and unsecured areas. Passenger safety remains our top priority, and Prospect is working closely with airport partners and airline customers to assess circumstances to determine if and how assistance can be safely provided."

FOX 5 also reached out to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They sent us this statement:

"Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is aware of the complaint recently filed regarding assistance services for passengers with disabilities. The matter is currently under investigation by the Airport's Office of Civil Rights, and we are unable to comment on specific details while that investigation is ongoing. The Airport remains fully committed to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and to ensuring that all passengers have access to the services and accommodations they need for a safe and comfortable travel experience."

The airport added that it is looking for alternative solutions.