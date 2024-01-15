Polar plunge in Midtown Atlanta raises money for Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association of Georgia hosted its first ever polar plunge on Sunday and it was held at a pretty unique location – the rooftop of the L.O.A. Social Club in Midtown Atlanta.

The plunge served as the kickoff to the 2024 Dancing Stars of Atlanta gala season.

There were 15 participants in the plunge.

Each one raised $65,000 for the association.

According to the association, there are more than 150,000 people age 65 and older in Georgia who are living with the disease and more than 300,000 friends and loved ones providing unpaid care for them.