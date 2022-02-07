Two injured in East Point apartment shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting at an East Point apartment on Monday evening.

It happened a little after 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pointview Drive near Langford Parkway. East Point police said officers arrived and met with one of the victims who was injured.

The victim said he was walking with friends when they got into a fight with an unknown person or group. That ended in gunshots, police said.

A second victim was later located at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The victim at the scene could not give a good description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 404-761-2177.

