Plane with landing gear issues lands safely in Paulding County, sheriff's office says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff's office said a small plane safely landed at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport after the pilot reported issues with its landing gear.
On one was injured when the aircraft landed at about 12:05 p.m. after spending nearly two hours in the air circling the airport burning fuel.
The plane departed from the airport at around 10:16 a.m. with two passengers. The pilot said reported the landing gear issue over the radio after takeoff.
Paulding County Fire & Rescue units and Paulding County deputies went to the scene.
Federal authorities are investigating, and no names have been released.
Images of the aircraft showed it leaning to one side.