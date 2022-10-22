Plane with landing gear issues lands safely in Paulding County, sheriff's office says

article

The Paulding County Sheriff's office said a small plane safely landed at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport after the pilot reported issues with its landing gear.

On one was injured when the aircraft landed at about 12:05 p.m. after spending nearly two hours in the air circling the airport burning fuel.

The plane departed from the airport at around 10:16 a.m. with two passengers. The pilot said reported the landing gear issue over the radio after takeoff.

Paulding County Fire & Rescue units and Paulding County deputies went to the scene.

Federal authorities are investigating, and no names have been released.

Images of the aircraft showed it leaning to one side.