Small plane makes emergency landing along Stockbridge roadway

The FAA will be investigating after a plane stalled and was forced to make an emergency landing on a Stockbridge roadway on Monday, police said.

A photo shared by FOX 5 viewer Gregory Brinson shows a small, fixed-wing plane that came to rest in a ditch along Millers Mill Road near Kittyhawk Drive.

According to FlightAware.com, the plane took off from the Berry Hill airport a little before 4:30 p.m. and performed several touch-and-go maneuvers 13 miles southwest at Henry County Airport before heading back north. The plane then circled a small airfield.

The Henry County Police department said the plane stalled when it tried to gain altitude and ended up landing on the roadway. The plane had been in the air a little more than an hour.

Two people were aboard at the time.

Minor injuries were reported, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters spent a portion of the early evening cleaning up a fuel spill from the plane.

Millers Mill Road between Country Mill Lane and Dickerson Cove Drive was closed while officials investigated.