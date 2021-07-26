Plane makes emergency landing on Peachtree City highway

article

A pilot had a scare in the air in Peachtree City over the weekend.

Officials say a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a busy roadway after they had plane trouble Sunday afternoon.

After technical difficulties, the plane landed on Highway 54 near the Publix Supermarket.

Police say the pilot was able to land the plane safely without doing damage to the plane and managed to walk away from the incident unhurt.

"What do you do when you’re flying over Peachtree City and have plane trouble? You land on HWY 54 in front of Publix," the Peachtree City Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Officials have no said what led to the emergency landing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.