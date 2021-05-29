Person injured in Barrow County single-engine plane crash, authorities say

Barrow County Emergency Services said crews are responding to the scene of a plane crash.

Officials reported on Saturday afternoon a single-engine plane crashed at Barrow Mini-Warehouses on the 1000 block of Atlanta Highway.

One person was hospitalized, authorities said. Their condition is unknown, a Barrow County Emergency Services spokesperson said.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

