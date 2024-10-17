Plan to shorten curfew for e-scooters in Atlanta delayed by committee

article

A plan to shorten the curfew for e-scooters and e-bikes in Atlanta is still up in the air.

Currently, the curfew in the city runs from midnight to 4 a.m.

The curfew has been in place since 2019, but a new resolution sponsored by Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis would adjust the hours.

Under Lewis' proposal, the citywide No Ride Zone would be reduced to between 2 and 4 a.m. daily.

"Making shareable mobility devices available until 2 a.m. will provide an alternative transit mode for individuals who feel vulnerable traveling alone by foot or via shared transit modes at night, and will also increase shareable mobility devices’ value as a reliable transportation mode, particularly for night shift and service workers," the resolution reads in part.

At a meeting of the Atlanta City Council's Transportation Committee, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Department of Transportation said the department supports the move as ridership grows.

"We are seeing in our data that there are open apps - so people are going in the apps of the operator at midnight trying to reserve a device," the spokesperson told the councilmembers.

Still, she said the Department of Transportation wants to hold back on the plan until they address the concerns of the Atlanta Police Department.

The committee voted to review the plan further and asked to see more data about safety and hear from the APD.