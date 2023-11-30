Pizza restaurant, residential lofts in Chamblee evacuated after bomb threat

article

A bomb threat resulted in the evacuation of Vintage Pizzeria and Heritage Lofts in the 5400 block of Peachtree Road in Chamblee early Thursday afternoon.

The threatening phone call was received at 10:28 a.m., according to city officials.

In addition to the evacuation, at least one road was temporarily closed in the area.



No evidence of a bomb was found and the scene was cleared shortly before 1 a.m.

