Child brings gun to Atlanta pool, still allowed to swim

A child coming to swim at an Atlanta pool was stopped because he had a gun in his backpack.

The boy is just 12-years-old.

A police officer hired for security saw the image on the screening table.

The child turned over the weapon without incident. It happened at the Pittman Park pool, one of twelve in the city system.

As a response, Atlanta is deploying sworn officers – APD and Fulton County – at all the major properties. This is the very first time.

Council member Michael Bond pushed for the dedicated coverage following serious incidents of crime at parks in 2022.

Those included the shooting death of a seventeen-year-old at one of the pools.

In the case of Pittman Park, officials say the child was talked to, but not detained. He was allowed to swim.

One official familiar with the situation said the pool likely was the safest place for the 12-year-old to be that afternoon.