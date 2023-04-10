Group trying to save north Georgia wildlife preserve

A group of Bartow County residents is doing all they can to stop development from moving in to a large area of land currently being used for hiking, hunting, camping, and fishing.

In north Bartow County, there are more than 14,000 acres of land which belongs to the Neel family. For the past 46 years, the family has leased the land to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for the Pinelog Wildlife Management Area.

"There's more nature, more wildlife than you've ever seen in your life, it's all right here," said Scott Drexler with the Pinelog Preservation Society.

The Neel family has had the land for close to a century, and they are now ready to sell it.

The Pinelog Preservation Society wants the state to buy it to preserve the land.

DNR released a statement to FOX 5 that reads in part:

"Currently, the Department of Natural Resources is working hard to investigate all opportunities to provide public recreational access on this property into the future."

If a deal cannot be reached with the state, and the Neel family decides to sell the land to be developed, Bartow County leaders are looking at a 20-year plan that would include high-density housing, commercial and industrial development.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Pinelog Wildlife Management Area (FOX 5)

The sole commissioner could make a final decision on the zoning plan Wednesday.

The plan does call for at least 5,000 acres of green space.

"Green space can be anything that doesn't have a house on it. So, it's unclear what will happen if DNR doesn't buy it," said Reece Monroe with the Pinelog Preservation Society.

Fearing warehouses will replace trees, the Pinelog Preservation Society started a petition that now has close to 14,000 signatures to save the land by encouraging the state to buy as much of Pinelog as they can.

"There's plenty of room in Bartow County to build houses and warehouses on instead of this corner, it's a jewel," said Lisa Lipscomb with the Pinelog Preservation Society.