Pilots protesting at Atlanta airport during busy Labor Day weekend

Pilots working for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, exhausted by long hours and a demanding schedules, plan to resume their protest during another busy travel week.

In June, Delta pilots picketed to advocate for better working conditions and a new labor contract. It's happening again over Labor Day Weekend at several major airports in the U.S.

"As pilots, we are beyond exhausted — they are trying to get us to fly to the maximums," Communications Committee chairman for the Allied Pilots Association Dennis Tajer said in June.

Delta says the protests will not impact flight schedules. At around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, FlightAware showed three cancellations at Harstfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Pilots are pushing for better flight schedules, pay and working conditions.

The demonstrations will happened at the south terminal on Thursday.

Officials at the world's busiest airport say more than 1.6 million passengers are expected to travel to, from, or through the Atlanta airport starting on Sept. 1 to Sept. 6.

The airport's projections estimate that Friday will be its busiest day with more than 300,000 passengers traveling for the holiday.

Officials suggest that travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure time and keep a lookout on Hartsfield-Jackson's social media for the latest information.