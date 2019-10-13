Pilot unharmed after airplane crashes during Atlanta Air Show

A Canadian pilot is unharmed after his plane crashed before a performance during the Atlanta Air Show at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a squadron in the Canadian Armed Forces that perform across the country, say that Snowbird 5 crashed in an unpopulated area.

Thankfully, Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier was able to eject from the aircraft and made it safely to the ground, officials said.

"We are thankful Kevin and the public are unhurt," the Snowbirds said on Twitter.

Officials have not released a cause of the incident.

The crash caused the Air Force's Thunderbird squad, which was expected to perform at the show Sunday, to cancel their appearance.