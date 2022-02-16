Pickup truck vandalized in Carrollton

article

Someone vandalized a pickup truck in Carrollton by spray paint and tampering with the mechanics, the Carrollton Police Department said.

Police released photos of the exterior of the truck.

(Carrollton Police Department)

Investigators said in addition to the spray paint on the outside, the vandal left unspecified mechanical damage.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Det. Brandon Sheffield at 770-834-4451.

