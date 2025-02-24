Plan for pickleball courts puts Tucker residents in a bit of a pickle

The Brief The City of Tucker is considering a $3.3 million proposal to build 12 new pickleball courts at their recreation center. Residents are divided on the proposal, with some concerned about noise, traffic, and costs, while others see it as a beneficial addition. The city council is still in the early stages of decision-making, with a potential decision expected by late spring.



The City of Tucker could bring the game of pickleball to town in a big way.

The city council held a meeting Monday night to discuss a proposal to spend $3 million to build a dozen new courts at their recreation center.

Pickleball court proposal in Tucker

What we know:

A dozen courts would be built behind the rec center for about $3.3 million.

Residents gathered at City Hall on Monday night, listening to a presentation on the proposal.

Some neighbors loved the idea. Others – not so much.

Concerns over pickleball courts

What they're saying:

Those against building the courts said it could create unnecessary problems, like noise, traffic and a hefty price tag.

Cathy Shimkus lives near the Tucker Recreation Center and worries the proposal would bring those issues to her front door.

"The cost, I could see going up," she said. "And the economy right now – I think our money is better spent possibly building a nest egg."

Residents for pickleball courts

The other side:

Those for building the courts said it would benefit the city.

"I'm for it," said Roger Vogel, a Tucker resident and avid pickleball player. "The courts we use now in the Tucker area really need improvement, and this facility would be fantastic."

Tucker City Councilmember Roger Orlando (Dist.t 1) said there are more pros than cons to moving forward with the plan.

"The noise study proved conclusive it should not bother the nearby residents, especially when there’s other noise-canceling things we could do," he said.

"So much of the money they’re complaining about would have to have been spent anyway on the rec center to modernize it, to add much-needed parking spaces and for storm-water control," he continued.

Orlando also claimed the old courts brought in about $53,000 for the city last year.

What's next:

The plan is still in its early stages. The city council could make a decision by late spring.