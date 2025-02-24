Plan for pickleball courts puts Tucker residents in a bit of a pickle
TUCKER, Ga. - The City of Tucker could bring the game of pickleball to town in a big way.
The city council held a meeting Monday night to discuss a proposal to spend $3 million to build a dozen new courts at their recreation center.
Pickleball court proposal in Tucker
What we know:
A dozen courts would be built behind the rec center for about $3.3 million.
Residents gathered at City Hall on Monday night, listening to a presentation on the proposal.
Some neighbors loved the idea. Others – not so much.
Concerns over pickleball courts
What they're saying:
Those against building the courts said it could create unnecessary problems, like noise, traffic and a hefty price tag.
Cathy Shimkus lives near the Tucker Recreation Center and worries the proposal would bring those issues to her front door.
"The cost, I could see going up," she said. "And the economy right now – I think our money is better spent possibly building a nest egg."
Residents for pickleball courts
The other side:
Those for building the courts said it would benefit the city.
"I'm for it," said Roger Vogel, a Tucker resident and avid pickleball player. "The courts we use now in the Tucker area really need improvement, and this facility would be fantastic."
Tucker City Councilmember Roger Orlando (Dist.t 1) said there are more pros than cons to moving forward with the plan.
"The noise study proved conclusive it should not bother the nearby residents, especially when there’s other noise-canceling things we could do," he said.
"So much of the money they’re complaining about would have to have been spent anyway on the rec center to modernize it, to add much-needed parking spaces and for storm-water control," he continued.
Orlando also claimed the old courts brought in about $53,000 for the city last year.
What's next:
The plan is still in its early stages. The city council could make a decision by late spring.
The Source: FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Christopher King interviewed Tucker City Council member Roger Orlando (Dist.t 1, Seat 1) and residents Roger Vogel and Cathy Shimkus for this article.