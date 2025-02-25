Pickens County man found with missing child in motel room arrested

article

A Pickens County man is facing serious charges, including aggravated child molestation, after deputies found him with a missing child in a motel room in Gordon County, authorities said.

What we know:

Talking Rock resident Nicholas Kowalski, 29, was arrested by Gordon County Sheriff's deputies at a motel near Highway 41 and Interstate 75 in Calhoun, according to officials. The child was returned to his or her parents.

Kowalski has been charged with aggravated child molestation, cruelty to children, and several other related offenses. He remains in custody at the Gordon County Jail, awaiting further legal proceedings.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released additional details regarding the circumstances of the child's disappearance or condition. The investigation is continuing.