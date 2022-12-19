GBI: Pickens County man charged with sexual exploitation of children

article

A Pickens County man is in custody facing a charge of the sexual exploitation of children.

Officials say on Dec. 14, agents with the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit arrested and charged 49-year-old Kelly Eugene Howard with one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Authorities say the investigation into Howard began after they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding online material.

After searching Howard's home, officials arrested the Pickens County man.

Howard remains in custody at the Pickens County Jail.