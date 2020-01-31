Pickens County Junior High School teacher arrested for soliciting inappropriate pictures from students

article

A Pickens County Junior High School teacher has been suspended after being arrested on accusations of soliciting inappropriate photographs from female students, officials tell FOX 5.

Gilbert Suarez IV, 38, of Cartersville, turned himself into the Pickens County Detention Center Friday. He was charged with four counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

On January 25, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into accusations Suarez asked three students, all under the age of 15, to send him indecent photos.

A GBI spokesperson said no photos were ever exchanged.

The Pickens County School Board tells FOX 5 they placed Suarez on administrative leave pending the outcome of the on-going investigation.