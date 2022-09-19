Expand / Collapse search

Pickens County family loses home in devastating fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Pickens County
FOX 5 Atlanta
(Credit: Pickens County Fire and Rescue)

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County family lives to see another day thanks to the quick acting of three fire departments.

On Saturday evening, a home went up in flames.

Pickens County Fire and Rescue, Jasper Fire and Bethany-Salem Fire departments all rushed to the structure fire. First responders say about 90% of the home which was made out of wood was engulfed in flames.

(Credit: Pickens County Fire and Rescue)

The firefighters say it took about three hours, but together they were able to completely extinguish the fire.

Based on the photos, it's likely the home will be considered a total loss. However, no one was injured.