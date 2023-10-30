Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County
6
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Polk County, Haralson County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Photos: NICU nurses dress newborns up for Halloween

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 9

Patients at the Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center NICU and Wellstar Cobb Medical Center NICU did not miss out of their first Halloween. (Wellstar)

ATLANTA - Some newborns got the chance to celebrate their first Halloween, even if it was a little early.

Halloween is a time to play dress up and the infants at the Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center NICU and Wellstar Cobb Medical Center NICU were not going to miss out.

The nurses there have made it a tradition to dress up the babies as a special treat for the parents.

This year’s costumes include a cow, bats, cookies and milk, and even an avocado.

If you got a good smile from seeing the babies all dressed up, imagine how the parents might feel, especially during this challenge time.

The hospital staff does this annually to help bring a small spark of joy during their stay.

Happy Halloween!