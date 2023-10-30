Photos: NICU nurses dress newborns up for Halloween

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Patients at the Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center NICU and Wellstar Cobb Medical Center NICU did not miss out of their first Halloween. (Wellstar)

Some newborns got the chance to celebrate their first Halloween, even if it was a little early.

Halloween is a time to play dress up and the infants at the Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center NICU and Wellstar Cobb Medical Center NICU were not going to miss out.

The nurses there have made it a tradition to dress up the babies as a special treat for the parents.

This year’s costumes include a cow, bats, cookies and milk, and even an avocado.

If you got a good smile from seeing the babies all dressed up, imagine how the parents might feel, especially during this challenge time.

The hospital staff does this annually to help bring a small spark of joy during their stay.

Happy Halloween!